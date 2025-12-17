Pete Buttigieg to deliver 2026 Kenner Lecture on Cultural Understanding

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will deliver Lehigh’s 2026 Kenner Lecture on Cultural Understanding.

The Kenner Lecture on Cultural Understanding is an annual event hosted by Lehigh’s College of Arts and Sciences that brings prominent leaders, authors and journalists to campus to engage the community in discussions on pressing social and cultural issues.

Buttigieg served as U.S. Secretary of Transportation from 2021 to 2025 and previously served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He was also a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Robert Flowers said Buttigieg was selected to speak because of his approach to political dialogue and leadership during a time of heightened polarization.

“At a time when our political discourse often seems more divisive than ever, Pete Buttigieg brings a unique combination of thoughtful leadership and practical governing experience,” Flowers said.

Buttigieg’s lecture, titled “Civility in Public Discourse: Navigating Polarization and Uncertainty,” will take place on March 3, 2026, at 8 p.m. in Baker Hall at Zoellner Arts Center.