Lehigh football’s coach Kevin Cahill has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with the Mountain Hawks, according to an announcement from Murray H. Goodman ’48 Dean of Athletics Jeremy Gibson.

The timeframe on the contract extension is undisclosed.

In his three seasons at Lehigh, Cahill has compiled a 23-14 record. He orchestrated a turnaround from his debut 2-9 season in 2023, leading Lehigh to two consecutive Patriot League titles.

In 2024, he led the Mountain Hawks to the second round of the FCS Playoffs after upsetting Richmond University 20-16. The victory was Lehigh’s first postseason win since 2011 when the team defeated Towson University 40-38.

This year, Cahill led Lehigh to an undefeated regular season and outright Patriot League title, hosting the first playoff game at Goodman Stadium in 21 years.

Cahill received the 2025 Eddie Robinson Award, which is given to the best coach at the FCS level, beating out North Dakota State University’s coach Tim Polasek.