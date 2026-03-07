Women’s wrestlers sophomore Audrey Jimenez (110), first-year Aubre Krazer (131) and first-year Abbi Cooper (117) became Lehigh’s first All-Americans at the NCAA National Championships in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday.
Jimenez entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and completed an undefeated 20-0 season, claiming the 110-pound title as a National Champion at Xtream Arena against 2025 national champion No. 2 Sage Mortimer of Grand Valley State University.
She defeated No. 5 Nyla Valencia of the University of Iowa in the semifinals to secure her spot in the final bout. Jimenez reached the penultimate round with a 10-0 technical fall over Elmira University’s Abby Duke and a 10-0 fall over Colorado Mesa University’s Adriana Gomez.
Krazer placed third in the semifinals, securing her spot following a 10-0 technical fall against Allen University’s Isis Severe and a 3-2 decision facing West Liberty University’s Cassia Zammit in the quarterfinal round.
Cooper bounced back from a 9-4 quarterfinal loss to North Central University’s Riley Rayome with a second-round consolation win to earn All-America honors. She finished the tournament Saturday with a seventh-place finish.
