Lehigh women’s basketball defeated Loyola Maryland University 68-54 in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal on Monday evening in Stabler Arena.

Junior guard Gracyn Lovette commanded the floor for The Mountain Hawks (16-13, 12-7 Patriot League), racking up 19 points and six assists. Sophomore guard and forward Belle Bramer tallied 16 points and three steals.

Loyola (12-18, 8-11 Patriot League) graduate student post Lex Therien led the Greyhounds with 20 points and eight rebounds. Graduate student post Koi Sims followed with seven points and six rebounds.

The game opened in Loyola’s possession, and both teams exchanged points early on. By 6:48, Lehigh led 11-5 after a hot streak ending with a three-pointer by junior forward and Third-Team All-Patriot League Whitney Lind.

The Mountain Hawks shot 60% from within the arc in the first quarter as opposed to the Greyhounds 50%.

With five steals spread across the roster, Lehigh was able to convert the quick grabs into eight points in the net.

Lovette drove Lehigh’s offense, scoring 12 points in the first half alone, both in field goals and three-pointers.

Lehigh led 34-28 at the half.

Entering the second half, the Mountain Hawks topped the Greyhounds beyond the arc, tallying a 28.6% success rate compared to Loyola’s zero.

Both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter, but Lehigh maintained its lead, 49-43.

Throughout the final quarter of the game, both teams traded fouls to send three players to the free-throw line.

Loyola’s biggest deficit came in the final minutes of the game, trailing by 16 at 1:45.

Two free throw attempts by first-year guard Alana Reddy secured the victory for the Mountain Hawks.

Lehigh will play the winner between Navy and Boston University on Thursday.