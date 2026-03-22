BORG with blackface found on Buchanan Street

Around 1:30 a.m., Kaitlan Prioleau, ‘27, parked her car in the Buchanan Street lot and began walking back to her off-campus house when she noticed a BORG placed outside a recycling bin that depicted blackface.

She said she examined the container and found no additional writing, only the image.

Before disposing of it, she took a photo, filed a Title IX report and posted about the incident on her personal social media account, including Instagram and Yik Yak, where she said she was banned twice after her post was reported.

“There were two white dots for eyes, small ears, three strokes to represent hair and lips that are just huge and white,” she said. “If you search any caricature from Jim Crow or a minstrel show, that is the image that Black people were drawn (as).”

She said the incident is especially unsettling following a late-February BORG incident that led to the suspension of all Greek life social events. She also said she believes the two incidents may be connected.

“President Helble needs to acknowledge it and publicly broadcast to his campus, condemning this action, condemning racism, existing anywhere on campus, no matter the institution or club or organization, that there should never be a place for racism,” Prioleau said. “My issue with this administration is that you can’t preach diversity and inclusion when I’m finding Blackface down the street from my house. There must be more done than simply town hall meetings and discussions.”

She said the administration needs to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable, adding that Black students are being negatively affected. She also encouraged students to speak up about incidents like this, noting that it impacts the broader campus community.

“I think it’s repulsive and disgusting for the administration to just stand by and let their students be outraged and not feel comfortable,” she said.