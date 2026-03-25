A call to action: Students gather to protest at Pace the Prez

With cardboard signs in hand, Giselle Cordon-Rosales, ‘29, and Maya Schwartzreich, ‘29, arrived at Pace the Prez, President Joseph Helble’s weekly run with students, at 5:45 a.m. to begin a peaceful protest against racism.

At the flagpole outside the Clayton University Center, the two first-years looked out on the dark, empty lawn unsure if anyone else would join them.

By 6:30 a.m., more than 30 protesters — students and runners — had gathered at the flagpole. Some wore workout sets and running shoes, while others were bundled in blankets, jackets and hats. Few were there to run, but many were there to protest.

The protest was sparked by recent images of racist BORGs circulating on Yik Yak. Students have taken action through social media posts, posters and now a peaceful protest demanding change in the administration’s response to racism.

Cordon-Rosales said the feeling of being seen as an “other” at Lehigh’s is worsened when minority students’ experiences are ignored or fail to receive justice. As a first-generation Latino student at a predominantly white and affluent university, she said she sometimes feels isolated.

“The current lack of consequences sends the message that our voices and experiences matter less, although we all worked just as hard to make it to Lehigh University,” Cordon-Rosales said.

She said the administration, including Helble, needs to respond with more than a public statement and should do more to ensure minority students and students of color feel safe and welcome.

Schwartzreich expressed a similar concern, addressing Helble’s leadership.

“(Helble’s) job is to be a leader and comment on things to make sure we feel safe,” Schwartzreich said. “And (students of color) just don’t feel like we are safe.”

One of the protest organizers, Chloe Iannitti, ‘29, printed “racism has no place at Lehigh” on white T-shirts she bought on Instacart and gathered from her room. She distributed the shirts at the beginning of the protest to anyone who wanted one.

Iannitti said protesting allows students to show widespread dissatisfaction, adding that the issue is being condemned not only by those directly affected, but by a broader group of students.

She said it’s important for people to use their privilege to amplify the voices of those directly impacted.

Mia Miranda, ‘25, said the protest was organized by her, Iannitti and Kaitlan Prioleau, ‘27. Iannitti sent a text message informing peers to meet at the flagpole at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I think there will be (protests) in the future especially if nothing gets changed, and we are in contact with different pockets of Lehigh if administration keeps protecting racist white students over their Black students.” Miranda said.

Students were advised not share the information on GroupMe university-administered platforms to avoid alerting Helble and to help keep the protest peaceful.

Kelly Wu, ‘29, a friend of Iannitti’s who also ran with the group, said she attended to take direct action. Wearing one of the T-shirts, she said it’s crucial to speak out and demand institutional change to prevent future racist incidents.

“I think it’s important to make it clear where our school stands against all of this,” Wu said.

She said immediate action is necessary.

The crowd waited, but Helble didn’t appear.

Helble said his absence had been expected, as he told runners the previous week he wouldn’t attend. After the run, he said he heard that students gathered to protest racism.

He said if he’d been present, he would’ve listened to students’ concerns and approach the situation similarly to his Feb. 26 fireside chat with student senate.

“I was (at the fireside chat) to listen and engage in conversation,” he said.

Amelia Chandless, ‘26, said she attended the protest because she was disappointed with Helble’s response to students at that event.

“He was at times demeaning and wouldn’t acknowledge the specifics that (the students presenting concerns) were talking about structurally racist issues on campus,” Chandless said.

She said Helble didn’t appear to take suggestions seriously, including a proposal from diversity peer educators for orientation training. Chandless said the administration should be more transparent and that failing to respond worsens the situation.

On March 2, Helble said he didn’t issue a university statement after the first BORG because it’s best to rely on those closest to the incident to comment. However, he said he now plans to send an update addressing recent events.

Chris Cook, vice president for finance and administration, who often attends Pace the Prez, led the run in Helble’s absence.

She began as usual, asking runners to introduce themselves with their name, year and major, while protesters stood behind the group.

After runners left on their four-mile loop, Miranda rallied the protesters to discuss next steps. They decided to walk part of the route and return to the meeting location.

As the group moved down East Packer Avenue and turned onto Webster Street, Lehigh University Police Department officers arrived at the scene. However, they declined to comment. Officers remained with the group for the duration of the protest and spoke with Cook.

The event concluded with a photo, a Pace the Prez tradition. This time, protesters’ signs were included in the image.

Although Helble said students were aware he wouldn’t attend, Alana Shuman, ‘27, said she believes he chose not to come because of the protest.

“He’s actively avoiding it because he is scared and uncomfortable that students are finally standing up to this stupid ass racism,” Shuman said.

She also said Helble hasn’t taken sufficient action and should send a university-wide statement.

Shuman said the university should implement a learning module each time a racist incident occurs, similar to the modules for antisemitism training.

“A lot of (racism) gets swept under the rug,” Shuman said. “So, at this point, I think we need a full-blown investigation into Lehigh’s ability to address racism.”

Iannitti agreed with Shuman.

Iannitti’s coworkers at the Pride center said a series of antisemetic incidents last year led the university to require antisemitism training.

She said there’s been no comparable response to racist incidents.

“The fact that (the administration) responded to the antisemitic hate that happened last year with antisemitism mandatory training and haven’t had the same response for the racism and the events that have happened on campus (this year) implies that the administration prioritizes the safety of oppressed individuals when they are white instead of when they’re Black and brown,” Iannitti said.