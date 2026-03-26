Lehigh’s Title IX Coordinator position remains unfilled

Lehigh is in the process of appointing a Title IX and Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator.

According to an email shared with The Brown and White, former officer Brigid Benicasa, who was appointed in October, left the position on Dec. 8.

Kayleigh Baker is currently serving as the interim coordinator. She was first appointed to the role in April after Karen Salvemini left the position and has since been reappointed following Benicasa’s departure.

The Lehigh community was notified of Salvemini’s departure and Benicasa’s appointment through emails from Provost Nathan Urban. The community wasn’t notified of Benicasa’s departure.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs or activities that receive financial assistance, including sexual harassment and violence. As a recipient of federal funding, the university is required to comply with Title IX.

The Title IX coordinator is responsible for responding to reports of sex discrimination, tracking incidents of sexual misconduct and overseeing training on university policies related to these issues.

The Brown and White typically doesn’t send interview questions to sources in advance. In this case, The Brown and White sent 10 questions to Urban via email on March 2 regarding the search for a new coordinator and its impact on the office’s services.

Urban’s administrative specialist Heather Huggins responded on March 4, writing, “Provost Urban will be happy to answer your questions. I’ve made note of your intended week timeline.”

The Brown and White sent three follow-up emails to the provost’s office and hasn’t received a response. A voicemail was also left requesting comment.

The Brown and White will update this story if Urban responds.