Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protest

Thousands gathered on Saturday at the Bethlehem Rose Garden for the Lehigh Valley’s portion of the nationwide “No Kings” protest, the third demonstration opposing President Donald Trump’s administration and its policies.

The event was organized by Indivisible Lehigh Valley Bethlehem, a grassroots volunteer organization that advocates for issues including immigration enforcement, LGBTQ+ rights, environmental protection, public education and fair elections, according to its website.

Lead organizer Brooke McDermott delivered opening remarks at 3:00 p.m., and said nine million people participated in the last “No Kings” protest in October. She said organizers hoped to reach 11.5 million participants this time to meet the 3.5% rule.

According to the Harvard Kennedy School, the 3.5% rule — a concept used in political science research — suggests protests that engage 3.5% of the population have never failed to bring about change.

McDermott cited concerns including heightened police presence, the war with Iran, inflation, threats to civil rights and low minimum wage.

“We don’t have kings in America,” she said. “We fought for that to be true. Our civil rights are obviously under attack, so it’s so important that we’re here today, exercising our First Amendment rights.”

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said he attended because the Trump administration has interfered with the federal government’s ability to help mayors achieve “the simple things,” adding he wants to return to a time when mayors could focus on meeting residents’ needs instead of attending protests.

Despite his frustration, Tuerk said he remains hopeful.

“Look around you, this is where the hope is,” he said. “We have to make sure that this crowd continues to show up.”

After the opening remarks, a rotation of speakers and musicians addressed the crowd throughout the afternoon.

More than 50 Lehigh students attended, including about 20 members of Students Demand Action, a new campus group advocating for gun safety. Ahead of the protest, the club hosted a sign-making event and shared protest safety tips.

Annika Lilja, ‘29, vice president of Students Demand Action, said the group hopes to see “common sense” gun legislation passed nationwide.

“There’s something so empowering, and honestly fun, about being a part of something that is bigger than yourself and our campus with a group of people who support this mission,” Lilja said.

Other protestors, including Bethlehem residents Dru Clark and Barbara Schulman, wore red, hand-knit hats with tassels. Clark said the hats reference Norwegian women who knitted red hats during World War II to protest Nazi occupation.

Clark said the idea spread nationwide after protesters in Minnesota began wearing them. Schulman added that red yarn has been selling out across the country ahead of the protest.

One protester, Cheyenne, a Lehigh County resident who felt uncomfortable giving her last name, held a sign depicting Nazi, Make America Great Again, Klu Klux Klan and Confederate hats alongside the phrase “Same shit, different hat(e).”

“History repeats itself,” she said. “We’re not seeing any change, and we’re hoping that if we’re out here they’ll finally listen.”

Another protestor, who identified himself as “The Citizen,” said he attended to advocate for a better society for his children. As the father of a 14-year-old daughter, he said he’s especially concerned about what he sees as backsliding women’s rights.

“I don’t think it’s fair that Donald Trump, who is supposed to be representing an entire country, doesn’t support women,” he said. “I have three children who will soon be adults and able to vote. They need to live in a society where they’re treated equally and fairly.”

Deirdre Kamber Todd, a candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, also attended.

Kamber Todd said she hopes to see political change and that Americans shouldn’t have to struggle for basic rights, including affordable housing, health care, food, bodily autonomy and the freedom to live privately.

“These things should not even be up for discussion in America,” Kamber Todd said.

The protest concluded around 6 p.m., though many attendees lingered, continuing to hold signs and speak with others.