Lehigh first-year Henry Stoller aces opponents on the hard court

Henry Stoller is 1,250 miles from home.

The Lehigh first-year from Coral Gables, Florida, had two things on his mind when he came to Bethlehem: It was a chance to move across the country, and it was an opportunity to continue his distinguished tennis career.

In high school, Stoller finished as a state consolation champion in singles in the Bobby Curtis Junior Tournament and reached the third round of the USTA junior nationals on clay courts. He also ranked 123rd nationally and 25th in the state of Florida.

Now, for the Mountain Hawks, Stoller has helped the team to a 12-8 record as the regular season nears its end.

In Tuesday’s rivalry dual win against Lafayette, Stoller and senior doubles partner Wyeth Anzilotti defeated Lafayette’s seniors Sam Gelber and Jake Magnusson, 6-3 at No. 2. Stoller also won his No. 4 singles match against Lafayette first-year John Dickens, 6-1, 6-2.

“Managing the wind was a huge factor in winning today,” Stoller said. “Knowing how to play with the wind is massive when playing outside.”

In his first-year season, Stoller said belief from his coaches — Lehigh’s Craig Schwartz and Ruben Lamothe, his coach from home — helped grow his game and confidence. He also credited the countless hours of preparation with his team for his success this season.

“The work for us started in August of last year, and we had a good fall semester,” Stoller said. “Knowing we have a real shot at the championship drives this team, and we hope to accomplish that goal.”

Sophomore teammate Victor Imanishi says Stoller brings discipline and commitment to the team and its goals.

“On and off the court, (Stoller) brings a positive energy that elevates those around him,” Imanishi said. “His commitment is a key part of our success this year.”

Another sophomore teammate, Rafael Gracie said Stoller is a team-first guy.

“(Stoller’s) mentality of team first, and cheering on others, is huge for us,” he said. “He loves to see his teammates succeed just as much as we love to see him succeed.

“I would say he is on track for Patriot League Rookie of the Year, and I hope to see him win it.”