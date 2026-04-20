Punk Rock Flea Market connects artists and creates community

DJ Warlock’s set pulsed through the Ice House on Saturday during the sixth Lehigh Valley Punk Rock Flea Market. Bass echoed off the walls as crowds moved between vendor tables, flipped through crates of records, admired handmade art and stopped to meet animal attendees like Toby the skunk.

The market brought more than 50 vendors, artists and collectors to Bethlehem from across the Lehigh Valley and as far as New York, New Jersey and Delaware. Vendors filled tables with original art, clothing, collectibles, records and CDs, jewelry and apothecary goods.

With free admission and a pet-friendly policy, the event blended the energy of a marketplace with the area’s DIY punk scene — a genre defined by independent production, community and a lack of major label backing. The event was presented by Tape Swap Radio, a Lehigh Valley-based live music series, and sponsored by WDIY, a community-run radio station.

For Shamus McGroggan, producer and host of Tape Swap Radio, the flea market is the result of years spent building the local punk rock community.

McGroggan, a Lehigh Valley native, co-founded Tape Swap Radio in 2013 with Matt Molchany, who runs Shards Recording Studio in Bethlehem, to spotlight DIY punk and independent artists. What began as a radio show expanded into video, podcasts and live events, all rooted in creating space for local artists.

“The idea for the flea market came up because we noticed that there were no big, consistent punk rock flea markets happening that could really help get the word out about all the great artists that are involved in our DIY community,” McGroggan said.

The first flea market, held in 2018 at the Bethlehem Area Public Library, quickly outgrew its space. Since then, the event has expanded rapidly, surpassing 1,000 attendees for the first time last spring.

McGroggan said this year, vendor registration filled in under an hour, with a waitlist nearly as long as the official roster. He said the team appreciates the support and has been receiving positive feedback from the community.

Throughout the Ice House, vendors and artists connected with customers and each other.

Brandon Dominguez, an artist who works under the name “Brandon Always Creates,” returned for his second flea market after years of vending across the Lehigh Valley.

“As an artist, I think it’s very important to be connected with your community, participate in events like this and show support to other artists,” Dominguez said. “Tape Swap Radio does a great job bringing really good artists and crafters here.”

Tatiana Hunter, a first-time vendor of Seraphic Milk, said she began bedazzling projects to relax and bring people joy. She said she especially enjoyed seeing the range of work from vendors.

For longtime community members like Chris Regec, who’s been involved in the local DIY scene for 25 years and has attended every flea market, the event represents more than a typical marketplace.

Regec, who screen prints clothing with Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations, said the space reflects the values of the community itself.

“It’s nice to be in a building full of like-minded people and weirdos and artists and get outside of the normal rigors of capitalist society,” Regec said. “Even though we are selling things, this is about supporting local people. We can pay our bills, but we can also take care of each other and support mutual aid efforts.”

Alice Volkov, a returning vendor for Lehigh Valley Roller Derby, said the derby and punk scenes overlap because both are centered on shared identity.

“We’re all alternative, pro-queer, pro-BIPOC and looking for a similar kind of connection,” Volkov said. “Everybody’s just looking to do cool shit.”

Michael Boltz and his family, first-time attendees, said the market stood out for its originality, with many one-of-a-kind items.

Part of the market’s character comes from attendees who bring pets, including ferrets, cats and dogs — a detail McGroggan said has become a memorable part of the event.

Outside, the Cactus Blue Mexican food truck — the most requested vendor at this year’s event — sold out of items and had to restock midday due to high turnout.

Andrew Grantiz, an employee at Cactus Blue Mexican food truck, said everybody at the market was there for a good time, adding that the relaxed atmosphere made it an enjoyable experience for vendors as well.

For returning vendors like Doug Trachtman of Lava Lamp Bebop, that atmosphere is what keeps them coming back.

“I love being part of this community,” Trachtman said. “It’s great to show up and be a part of something bigger than just an individual. It’s really great to see so many new faces and familiar faces. It’s a celebration of a lot of cool things that happen in the Lehigh Valley.”

As shopping wound down, the energy didn’t.

Live performances from Rubix Pube, Problem Addict and Wealth Gap drew crowds to the dance floor, turning the flea market into a full-day celebration of the local scene.

McGroggan said this was the most successful flea market yet, with a steady flow of attendees throughout the day, something he said was humbling.

For McGroggan, the flea market is about sustaining and growing a culture that’s shaped his life.

“The punk rock flea market means a lot to me,” McGroggan said. “This is my home, and I want to see the DIY and punk scenes grow and have more people involved.”

He said he hopes the event continues to inspire others in the same way the community inspires him.

“That’s the whole idea — it’s just do it yourself,” McGroggan said. “Don’t wait for somebody else to come in and do it for you. Get out there. Get motivated. Start that band. Start a record label. Start a radio show. You’re going to make a difference. You’re going to build a community.”