Swastikas found in SouthSide Commons elevator

Lehigh issued a timely Clery Act alert after vandalism involving swastikas was discovered in a SouthSide Commons elevator, according to a HawkWatch alert.

According to the Lehigh University Police Department, a Clery Act notification was issued after additional swastikas were discovered scratched into the same elevator glass panel later that evening on April 27. While the timeline of the initial marking was unclear, a follow-up investigation indicated repeated and ongoing activity.

Officials said the recurrence suggests the individual or individuals responsible may still be active in the area.

“Lehigh University takes all acts of hate and bias-motivated vandalism seriously, as they impact the safety and well-being of our entire community,” the email said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.