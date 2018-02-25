Letter to the editor: Beat Boston University

Dear Lehigh students,

My name is Kahron Ross. I’m a senior on the men’s basketball team, but most importantly, I’m a fellow Lehigh student. Together, our team puts in endless hours looking to represent Lehigh University and make you proud.

The dream of every college basketball player is to reach March Madness and play in the NCAA Tournament, aka the Big Dance. To do that, we need to earn our league’s automatic qualifier by winning the Patriot League Tournament.

The tournament begins at Stabler Arena Thursday at 7 p.m. as we host Boston University in the Patriot League quarterfinals.

With this past Saturday’s win over Lafayette College, we have won eight straight games, a top-10 active streak in the nation. Following a tough start to the year, I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates for sticking together and playing for something greater than ourselves.

We have had some memorable postseason wins in Stabler Arena over the last few years, and you, our sixth man, have been a critical part of those victories.

In our Patriot League quarterfinal wins each of the last two years over Navy (2016) and Colgate (2017), there were several times when the game could have gotten away from us, but your excitement, your encouragement and your energy gave us that extra edge.

This Thursday will be an extremely challenging game against a powerful team, so we’ll need our sixth man out in full force.

Student tickets for Thursday’s game are just $7 at LehighTickets.com. The Campus Connector to Goodman Campus will leave from Packer Ave at 6:30, Drown Hall at 6:32 and Alpha Phi at 6:34 with buses departing back to main campus in 20-minute intervals after the game (8:33, 8:53, 9:13, etc.).

We play a fun brand of basketball, averaging nearly 80 points per game this season.

We are three wins away from everyone’s dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament, but to keep our dreams alive, we must win Thursday night. You can help make it happen.

Come early, and be loud!

See you Thursday. Go Lehigh!

Kahron Ross