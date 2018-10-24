Ex-Allentown mayor sentenced to 15 years in prison

Ed Pawlowski, the former mayor of Allentown, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Tuesday.

According to an article from The Morning Call, Chief U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sanchez issued the sentence, which, despite Pawlowski’s pleas for leniency, was at the high end of federal guidelines. Pawlowski left the courtroom in handcuffs and will be temporarily held at Lehigh County Jail while he waits for his transfer to a federal prison.

Sanchez declined Pawlowski’s request for bail, citing his lack of visible remorse in his closing statement before the sentencing was announced.

Pawlowski’s attorney called the sentencing “cruel” and plans to appeal. Pawlowski left the courtroom with his wife and daughter watching the sentencing unfold.

According to lehighvalleylive.com, the sentencing comes after an FBI raid of Allentown City Hall three years ago, and soon after the FBI launched a probe into pay-to-play city contract practices.

A jury found Pawlowski guilty on 47 counts of conspiracy, bribery, lying to federal officials, wire fraud and other charges in March. He resigned from office on March 9.

Jurors found that the ex-mayor traded city contracts for campaign donations, and was entangled in schemes that involved a city pool tax collection service, failed cybersecurity and street light installations.

Prosecutors asked to drop five of the charges because of a lack of evidence. The sentencing date was moved from September to October after McMahon filed a motion to request such a delay, which also requested Pawlowski to remain free on bail throughout the process.

Pawlowski insists he is innocent.

The City of Allentown has not yet commented on the matter.