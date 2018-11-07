Womens Basketball Kutztown

The Lehigh women’s basketball team opened its season with a strong 73-39 win against the Kutztown Golden Bears at Stabler Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 6.



The starting lineup included returners junior forward Gena Grundhoffer and junior guard Camryn Buhr, who were the highest scoring players last season.



“You can tell how deep our team is, in terms of how many people we were able to play,” Buhr said. “Everyone played great. 13 people scored. You don’t see that often.”

This season, the Mountain Hawks welcomed freshman forward Emma Grothaus. Playing in her first game, Grothaus tallied a total of 13 points. She hopes her performance will set the tone for the rest of the season.



Buhr and Grothaus led the team with 13 points each. Despite missing last season due to injury, senior guard Hailey Pascoe followed closely behind with 12.

The Mountain Hawks started with possession and remained in control throughout the game.



“We were determined to make a statement in this first game, and I think we did just that,” Pascoe said.



Coach Sue Troyan said she couldn’t be more impressed.

“The team has a lot of depth, and every girl knows how to work together,” Troyan said. “I thought we did a great job of shutting the other team out.”

In the beginning of the first half, Kutztown tied the Mountain Hawks. However, the score never remained this close again.

“We set the tone both offensively and defensively by shutting out the opposing team but also staying strong on our offensive and letting nothing slip,” Pascoe said.



The Mountain Hawks ended the first half leading 42-12. In addition to the Mountain Hawks’ offense success, their defense also capitalized. Troyan said the defense players’ hard work in practice showed through in the performance in Tuesday’s game.



Buhr said that while it was a good first game, they still have a lot of work to do. Troyan said it was a great win for the team, and they know what to work on in the future.



This season opener sets the bar high for the Mountain Hawks as they prepare for their next game against Central Connecticut State at William H. Detrick Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 10.