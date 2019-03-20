The Theta Xi fraternity has been placed on temporary suspension as of Monday, March 18, according to the Lehigh Greek blog. The university is launching an investigation into the fraternity’s alleged hazing of newly initiated members.

The organization had already been placed on disciplinary deferred dissolution, effective from Mar. 8, 2019 through May 20, 2019, according to the Greek blog post from Mar. 11. During this period of time, the fraternity was notified that any further violations of the code of conduct will result in an immediate dissolution of the organization without further review.

However, Theta Xi has been placed on temporary suspension for the interim rather than being dissolved. The Theta Xi chapter is prohibited from conducting all events until the suspension is lifted, effective immediately.

“This suspension applies to all organized events as well as impromptu social gatherings of members and/or guests that could be construed in any way to be a ‘Theta Xi Event,’” the post said.

As a result of the suspension, members initiated in spring 2019 will not be allowed to have contact with previously initiated members.

The Office of Student Conduct and Community Expectations will be leading the investigation in accordance with Article IV of the Lehigh University Code of Conduct, which gives the dean of students broad authority to handle “emergency situations.”

The March 11 blog post cites an incident that occurred on Dec. 1, 2018, for which the fraternity was charged with violating respect for other and hazing.

Though the cause of the latest temporary suspension development is unknown, the original Dec. 1 incident included a summary on the Greek blog.

“The chapter sent text messages to first year students promoting alcohol abuse as a part of recruitment activities. The messages promoted behavior that was detrimental to the health and safety of others,” according to the blog post.

Earlier this semester, all 13 IFC chapters were charged with hazing, which prompted a new 10-point plan for Greek life by the university.

The letter does not further detail the specifics of the hazing crimes.