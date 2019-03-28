I’m having trouble getting back into my routine after spring break. I haven’t done any of my work and it’s all piling up. How do I get back on the grind? – springbreak4ever

Dear springbreak4ever,

This often happens to students after coming back from break, so don’t feel alone. The best thing to do when you’re stressed is to take things one step at a time. Try tackling your work in chronological order. In other words, start with the assignment that is due first. Also, try to start working on your bigger assignments. Getting your larger projects done will free up your time to work on all the smaller ones.

Make sure you check course site to stay updated with your professors’ syllabi. This will prevent you from missing assignments and falling behind. Write down work that is due in the future so you aren’t blindsided when it is due. Lastly, don’t be afraid to reach out to your professors. If you have multiple things due on the same day, often, professors can give you extensions or advice on how to handle your workload.

Try not to stress out too much. Remember, Summer is on its way!

– B&W Advice

I just broke up with my boyfriend, but my sorority formal is just around the corner. I don’t want to offend him by inviting another guy so soon, but I really don’t want to go alone. What should I do? – annonymous5

Dear annonymous5,

We understand not wanting to hurt someone’s feelings, but don’t panic. There are plenty of ways to go about this without offending your ex. To start, you can always ask one of your guy friends that is in a relationship. It will be clear to your ex that you are just going with a friend. Another solution is to invite a friend of your own. Often, people ask one of their friends in a different sorority, or not in a sorority at all, to their date parties.

A third solution is for you and a friend in your own house to both not bring dates and go together. Sometimes, going to a date function with a friend ends up being the most fun of all. Both of you can have a good time without feeling the pressure of bringing and entertaining someone else. We hope this helped and that you have a great night with whoever you choose to bring!

Best,

B&W Advice

I’m studying abroad, but saw this column online. I know that the semester is almost over, but I’m really down. I’m getting homesick and am ready to be back home. What can I do to make sure I’m not unhappy during my remaining time here? – abroad

Dear abroad,

We’re sorry to hear that you’re having a rough time. Think about it this way. Studying abroad is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s hard to remember the positives when you are feeling low, but you should try your best to cherish the time you have there. You never know who you could meet, or what you could see or experience that could completely change your outlook. Make sure that you are getting out as much as possible. Explore a new city or visit a different sight. The more you break out of your routine, the more distracted you will be.

At the end of the day, being away from home for so long is hard. Just remember that your experience will come to a close and you will want to bring back as many memories as possible. Whenever you catch yourself feeling homesick, do something that you could never have done at home!

Enjoy the rest of your semester. Remember how lucky you are, and try to make the most of this opportunity! We know you can do it.

– B&W Advice