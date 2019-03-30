Theta Xi was found responsible for four charges, and has lost university recognition as of March 29, according to the Lehigh Greeks Blog.

The University Committee on Discipline found the fraternity responsible for violating the Respect for Others (Hazing), Respect for Others (Interference), Respect for Community (False Information) and Respect for Community (Posted Rules and Regulations) clauses in the code of conduct.

The fraternity is dissolved dissolved until May 30, 2021. The dissolution means that Theta Xi cannot use the university’s name or represent it in any capacity. The organization will lose all access to university equipment and facilities.

The committee detailed their rationale for each charge on the blog. In terms of the hazing and posted rules and regulation charges, the committee found that the fraternity “caused unexpected mental stress” on its new members by changing their initiation date to the week following the date on the new member education plan, and leaving the new members unaware of the reasoning for this change.

As for the interference and false information charges, the report says the panel was “disturbed” by the contradictory statements made by various fraternity members to investigator Holly Taylor, specifically when it came to the pledge duties of the fraternity’s new members. Taylor is an associate director in the Office of Student Affairs.

The report says the panel was left to believe that the fraternity “interfered with both the new member education plan and the investigative report.”

The panel cited Theta Xi’s disciplinary probation since 2017 and current standing of differed dissolution as evidence of the chapter’s conduct history and rationale for the chapter’s dissolution.