Theta Xi was granted its appeal of its recent loss of recognition by the University.

Chris Mulvihill, the associate dean of students, confirmed in an email that the appeal “was granted on the grounds that the sanction was unduly harsh.”

Lehigh University Code of Conduct, Article XI, Section III, Part D.3.b. states: “If an appeal is granted on the basis of an unduly harsh sanction, the Disciplinary Appeals Committee will develop a detailed rationale as well as provide specific information that guided its actions. At that time the Office of Student Conduct will gather a committee of one faculty member from the Hearing Panel that heard the case or the Hearing Officer in cases of Disciplinary Conferences, a faculty member of the group that heard the appeal, and a member of the Office of Student Conduct to discuss the sanctions. That group may, by majority vote, change the sanctions or make no change to the sanctions. This group will provide a detailed rationale for their decision.”

Mulvihill said the group will meet next week to discuss and decide if changes should be made to the sanctions.

The Lehigh Greek blog released the news of Theta Xi’s dissolution on March 29. The University Committee on Discipline charged the fraternity with counts related to hazing, interference, false information and posted rules and regulations. Theta Xi was to be dissolved from March 29, 2019, to May 30, 2021.