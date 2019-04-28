Lehigh Transportation Services launched a new bus plan in April, which brought changes to the way students and faculty get around campus.
Associate Multimedia Editor Laney Delaney took a tour of the new Campus Connector route to speak to riders about their thoughts on this new system.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.