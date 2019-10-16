Balls and brains: men’s and women’s soccer earn academic honors

The Lehigh men’s and women’s soccer teams both received the United Soccer Coaches College Team Academic Award for the 2018-19 academic year, the United Soccer Coaches announced on Oct. 3.

In order to qualify for the award, teams must post a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. For the 2018-19 academic year, a total of 999 soccer teams made the cut.

The Lehigh men’s soccer team was one of 347 men’s teams to receive the award, which marked Lehigh’s first time receiving the honor since 2016 and its eighth time in program history.

Fourteen of coach Dean Koski’s players were named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll — the highest number of men’s players to be named to the honor roll since the 2015 season.

Sophomore midfielder Dawson Berger and senior goalkeeper Ian Marshall were standout student-athletes, as both achieved a GPA of 4.0 last fall. The men’s soccer team held a cumulative GPA of 3.18.

The women’s team was one of 652 women’s teams to receive the award, a feat that has become seemingly routine.

The women have received the award 16 times in the past 17 years, with nine of those awards coming under current coach Eric Lambinus and six of the awards coming consecutively in the past six years.

Lambinus’ team had a cumulative GPA of 3.61, with 25 of the players named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll.

Senior midfielder Annika Jansa achieved a 4.0 GPA.

Lehigh is one of 259 schools to have both its men’s and women’s soccer programs receive the award.

The men’s and women’s teams are looking to bounce back from defeats against Princeton as they take on Navy (away) and Holy Cross (home), respectively, on Oct. 19.