There were 15 reports of break-ins to off-campus Lehigh student homes over winter break, said Capt. Ben Hackett of the Bethlehem Police Criminal Investigations Division.
Most of the break-ins occurred to homes located on E. 5th Street, Hillside Avenue and Montclair Avenue. Only one of the break-ins required a forced entry, while the other residences had a door or window left open, Hackett said in an email.
No arrests have been made yet in connection to these crimes, and Hackett said “there is a chance not all of (the break-ins) are related to the same subjects.” The investigation is still open, and Bethlehem Police are taking steps to identify the perpetrator(s), he said.
Hackett said with the exception of two of the break-ins on Montclair, the monetary loss involved in these 15 burglaries was “relatively low.”
