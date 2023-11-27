Lehigh police officer dies unexpectedly

Mark Ferencin, an officer for the Lehigh University Police Department, died unexpectedly on Nov. 24 after suffering a medical incident at home, according to an email from Mary Jo McNulty, Lehigh’s Director of Employee Engagement.

Ferencin worked with Lehigh’s police department for 19 years and was 56 years old, the email read.

“Mark was a respected member of our campus community and will be missed by his family, friends, and colleagues at Lehigh,” the email reads. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mark’s wife, Angela Scott Ferencin, his parents, his brother, and all those whose lives he touched.”

According to the obituary linked in the campus-wide email, Ferencin became a police officer in 1988, also working for the Fountain Hill, Prince George County and Maryland Police Departments.

A funeral service honoring his life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home.