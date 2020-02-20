A federal judge ruled in favor today of Lehigh’s motion for summary judgment in a nearly year-long court battle with a Lehigh professor, effectively dismissing the case in a win for the university.

Monica Miller, an associate professor of religion and Africana studies, sued the university in March 2019 on allegations that Lehigh discriminated against her based on race and sex, and retaliated against her. She claimed the university dismissed her complaints that James Peterson, the former director of Africana studies, sexually harassed her in order to maintain the university’s reputation as one of diversity.

Peterson was placed on leave in late 2017 and eventually resigned in January 2018. Miller is currently employed by the university.

Lehigh had filed for summary judgment on Nov. 22, 2019, and the federal court heard oral arguments from both sides on Jan. 22, 2020. The lawsuit was originally made public on March 7, 2019.

“Lehigh’s alleged discriminatory and retaliatory acts are either time barred or unexhausted,” wrote Judge Gerald Pappert. “And on the merits, no reasonable juror could find that Lehigh discriminated or retaliated against Miller under Title VII.”