Crowds march on Broad Street in Bethlehem on May 30, 2020. The protest, along with dozens of others throughout the country, is in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police custody. (Lucy Kwiatek/B&W Staff)

TODAY: Protests over George Floyd’s death break out in Bethlehem, across Pennsylvania and around the country

The Brown and White was on scene for protests in Bethlehem and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, throughout the day. Between the two cities, thousands gathered to demonstrate peacefully against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

The police officer is seen in video kneeling on Floyd’s neck while Floyd is handcuffed and pleading with the officer that he couldn’t breathe. The act of police brutality has sparked similar demonstrations in dozens of other U.S. cities, including others in Pennsylvania.

Protests in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 2020. (Megan Brubaker/B&W Staff)

Full story to come soon. 

 

