In a community-wide email sent on April 8, Lehigh released new protocols for students who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of phase 1B, undergraduate students living in congregate housing such as dormitories and apartments are eligible for vaccination.

The email said students who receive the vaccine should submit proof of vaccination to the Health and Wellness Center. Those who have been inoculated no longer need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 as long as they are “not experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”

Additional modifications to the COVID-19 guidelines are being considered.

The email said appointments are now available through Lehigh Valley Health Network. Students can schedule appointments by calling the LVHN COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 833-584-6283.

Appointments can be scheduled at two LVHN clinics located at 2633 MacArthur Road in Whitehall and Northampton Crossings shopping center. Additionally, appointments are available at 3768 Easton Nazareth Highway in Palmer Township, the email said.

The email said both of the clinic locations will open on April 12 and will provide vaccines by appointment only. There will be a vaccination drive-through event at Dorney Park in Allentown on April 10. There will be more vaccination events in the coming weeks.

In preparation for widespread eligibility, which will go into effect April 19, the university has indicated it is working with the Bethlehem Health Bureau on vaccination opportunities specifically for Lehigh Students.

Lehigh has also created a vaccination webpage with FAQs and additional links to resources related to the vaccine.

“We strongly encourage students who are able to get vaccinated to do so when they are eligible and are hopeful that with this advancement in the rollout of the vaccine, we are another step closer to fully resuming our residential living and in-person learning together,” the email said.