BREAKING: University to require COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester

On April 21, 2021, in an email to the campus community, Lehigh announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all undergraduate and graduate students participating in on-campus programs in the fall.

The mandate will be similar to current immunization requirements for attendance, and will be implemented beginning this summer for students living on campus.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all students accessing campus, however, the requirement will not apply to students who are taking courses fully remotely and not living on campus.

In line with the university’s other immunization requirements, students will be permitted to request exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Such information will be made available by the Health and Wellness Center.

Additionally, those who have received the vaccine will no longer need to participate in surveillance testing.

Currently, students, faculty and staff who have received the vaccine do not need to quarantine if exposed to someone who has tested positive, as long as they are asymptomatic.

The statement from the university said current campus COVID-19 policies will change as more people are vaccinated.

