BREAKING: Faculty and staff now required to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Faculty and staff will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, the university announced today in an email.

The decision was made in response to new information about the transmissibility of the Delta variant, as well as increasing cases in the region, the email said.

In April, the university mandated the vaccine for all undergraduate and graduate students participating in on-campus programs.

As is the case for students, faculty and staff will be able to request exemptions from the vaccination requirement for medical or religious reasons.

Individuals who receive exemptions will be required to complete surveillance testing and daily symptom self-assessments. Additionally, they will need to continue to wear masks indoors if the university-wide masking requirement is lifted, and must follow CDC guidelines for quarantining.

“We believe this step to be critical for protecting the health and safety of the Lehigh and South Bethlehem community,” the email said.