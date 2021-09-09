IN PICTURES: Fetty Wap’s performance at Lehigh

Fetty Wap performed at Camp Lehigh on the Front Lawn on Sept. 2. The concert was hosted by University Productions as part of their beginning of the semester event.
Fetty Wap performed at Camp Lehigh on the Front Lawn on Sept. 2. The concert was hosted by University Productions as part of their beginning of the semester event.
While a majority of the Lehigh population has returned to campus for the fall 2021 semester to attend in-person classes,...
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.