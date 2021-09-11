You are at:Home»News»IN PICTURES: Lehigh honors the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11
The Lehigh community gathered to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. After the flag was raised at half-staff, the ROTC and community members planted flags on the front lawn. (Sharon Jo/B&W Staff)
