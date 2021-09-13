IN PICTURES: Dragon Cipher Hip Hop Showcase

Dragon Cipher hosted an outdoor pop-up hiphop showcase at Tamerler Courtyard on Sept 9. Two dance troupes were featured: Full Circle Productions, headed by renowned hip-hop master choreographers Kwikstep and Rokafella, and the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, led by choreographer Nai-Ni Chen.
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka and Evan Matthew Stewart. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka and Evan Matthew Stewart. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)
The Full Circle Dance Company performs pop-style dances outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Gabriel Kwikstep Dionysius, Ana Rokafella Garcia (Zhuocheng Wang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka, Evan Matthew Stewart. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Rio Kikuchi. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Rio Kikuchi. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka, Sonny Shiu, Evan Matthew Stewart, Rio Kikuchi, Cadance Jarvis. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Sonny Shiu, Evan Matthew Stewart. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka, Sonny Shiu, Evan Matthew Stewart, Cadance Jarvis. (Zhuocheng Wang/B&W Staff)
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performing martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 Performers include: Rio Kikuchi. (Zhuocheng Wang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka, Evan Matthew Stewart, Rio Kikuchi, Cadance Jarvis. (Zhuocheng Wang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka, Sonny Shiu, Evan Matthew Stewart, Rio Kikuchi, Cadance Jarvis. (Zhuocheng Wang/B&W Staff)
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performing martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 Performers include: Yuka Notsuka, Sonny Shiu, Evan Matthew Stewart, Rio Kikuchi, Cadance Jarvis. (Zhuocheng Wang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Evan Matthew Stewart, Rio Kikuchi, (Zhuocheng Wang/B&W Staff)
The Full Circle Dance Company performs pop-style dances outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Ana Rokafella Garcia (Zhuocheng Wang/B&W Staff)
The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka, Rio Kikuchi, Cadance Jarvis. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)
