The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company performs martial arts outside of Zoellner Arts Center, Lehigh University, on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Performers include: Yuka Notsuka, Rio Kikuchi, Cadance Jarvis. (Haoyang Zhang/B&W Staff)

IN PICTURES: Dragon Cipher Hip Hop Showcase

Published ; updated Galleries, Lifestyle

Dragon Cipher hosted an outdoor pop-up hiphop showcase at Tamerler Courtyard on Sept 9. Two dance troupes were featured: Full Circle Productions, headed by renowned hip-hop master choreographers Kwikstep and Rokafella, and the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, led by choreographer Nai-Ni Chen.

