The Brown and White Weekly: 10/1

Multimedia Editor Yamelin Jaquez runs through the week in review of the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Yamelin Jaquez

COVID-19 cases within the Lehigh community have decreased. As of today, Lehigh’s COVID-19 dashboard reports just one active case among students and two among faculty.

In an email sent Wednesday by the COVID response team, there will be increased testing from October 4-6 for those that would like to be tested before pacing break.

The email also briefed some new guidelines for eating during indoor meetings including only eating during a break or after a meeting is over, and/or when one can maintain a reasonable distance.

Faculty members of Lehigh’s College of Educationhave received almost $3 million collectively in research funding from the Institute of Education Services.

In other news, there are some fun events to look forward to this weekend. Starting with the Department of Theater: GPS performance. This virtual nontraditional production says to “explore the elements of plays, choose your own adventures and escape rooms.”

This event will open on October 1st and close on October 9th and you can find more information on the department’s web page.

Also, don’t forget to check out the Yard Show hosted by the cultural Greek council this Saturday at 5:30pm at the FlagPole.

In sports news, the men’s soccer team lost to Bucknell with a final score of 1-0 Wednesday Night. Women’s soccer will play Boston University at home on Friday at 5pm

For the Brown and White Weekly I’m Yamelin Jaquez.