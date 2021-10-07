The Brown and White Weekly: 10/7

Associate News Editor Sam Barney-Gibbs runs through the week in review of the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Sam Barney-Gibbs.

Starting with your dose of COVID-19 news, as of October 6th, there are no active COVID cases involving students, however a total of four members of faculty and staff are currently positive.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has authorized the Pfizer booster shot to eligible, higher-risk individuals. There are no plans at this time for Lehigh to provide boosters, but Provost Nathan Urban said that Lehigh will continue following CDC guidelines.

If you are a student, staff or faculty member who qualifies for the booster shot, the city of Bethlehem is hosting vaccine clinics at the Steelstacks through October.

But as COVID cases wind down, flu season is approaching, prompting two free vaccine clinics at the STEPS tent later this month, one for students on Oct. 12 and the other for staff and faculty on Oct. 29, to get ahead of the virus.

In other news, Lehigh Dining is currently understaffed by about 80 employees. They face labor and supply chain struggles similar to many businesses across the nation, pushing Hillside Cafe and Common Grounds to close. Lehigh Dining is attempting to attract new potential hires through a sign-on bonus.

Grammy-award-winning musicians seeking to modernize classical music and advocate for queerness and gender identity performed at concerts on Lehigh’s campus, conducting what is known as a residency.

The group, named Attacca Quartet, was heard at many locations around campus, connecting students to their music and open messages.

Meanwhile, Lehigh University Art Galleries presented a new exhibition highlighting the education of women at Lehigh for 50 years since the institution first became coed.

78 photos taken by 10 women photographers are stretched across four buildings on campus and are even available online through the Artstor Digital Library.

This is part of Lehigh’s Soaring Together initiative.

Moving to the sports of this week, the men’s soccer team went up against West Virginia wrestling in a tied game of 1 to 1. This marked the Lehigh team’s second tied game of the season.

Tomorrow the women’s volleyball team will play against American in Grace Hall at 7:00 p.m. but students can also stream the game via ESPN+.

For The Brown and White, I’m Sam Barney-Gibbs.