IN PICTURES: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives at Lehigh Valley International Airport
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden poses with Gov. Tom Wolf and Rep. Susan Wild at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Oct. 13. Biden was visiting The Learning Hub in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. (Katie McNulty / B&W Staff)
Air Force One arrives at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Oct. 13. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was visiting The Learning Hub. (Gabi Falk / B&W Staff)
Rep. Susan Wild and Gov. Tom Wolf wait to greet Biden at the Lehigh Valley International Airport. (Gabi Falk / B&W Staff)
The motorcade waits to take Biden to The Learning Hub in Allentown. She engaged in conversations with community members in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. (Gabi Falk / B&W Staff)
Biden walks down the stairs of Air Force One. Allentown was the last stop of a three city tour for Biden. (Katie McNulty / B&W Staff)
Biden shakes hands with Rep. Susan Wild. Wild joined Biden in her visit to The Learning Hub. (Katie McNulty / B&W Staff)
Biden talks with Wild and Gov. Tom Wolf in front of Air Force One before departing on the motorcade. (Katie McNulty / B&W Staff)
