The Brown and White
You are at:»»IN PICTURES: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives at Lehigh Valley International Airport
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden poses with Gov. Tom Wolf and Rep. Susan Wild at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Oct. 13. Biden was visiting The Learning Hub in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. (Katie McNulty / B&W Staff)

IN PICTURES: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives at Lehigh Valley International Airport

0
By ; Published News

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave A Reply