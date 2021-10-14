On Nov. 2, municipal elections for Northampton County will take place. Residents will vote on a mayor, city council members, school board members, district judges, constables and other city officials. Students and community members who are registered to vote in the county can participate in the election. Those not yet registered to vote have until Oct. 26 to do so if they choose to vote in Northampton County.

First steps

Check to see if you are registered to vote at www.voterparticipation.org

If you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you can check your registration status at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/voterregistrationstatus.aspx

What to do if you are not registered

If you are registering online, go to the Pennsylvania voter services website at www.votespa.com

If you are registering by mail, print out a voter registration application and mail the completed form to the Voter Registration Office at the Lehigh County Government Center, located at 17 S. Seventh Street, Allentown, PA 18101-2401.

If you need the form mailed to you, call the county elections office at 610-782-3194 or e-mail [email protected] . Once completed, mail your application to the Lehigh County Elections Office at 17 S. Seventh Street, Allentown, PA 18101-2401.

If you are registering in person, bring your completed application to the elections office at 17 S. 17th Street, Allentown, PA 18101-2401. There is an option to pick up registration applications at public libraries and post offices, but you can also pick up and return your completed form to the Voter Registration Office in person. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Important dates

Oct. 18: Last day to register to vote before the November election.

Oct. 26: Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.

Nov. 2: Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.).

Find your polling location

Find your polling location here , click here for a full list of polling locations

Candidates for the General Election

County level offices

Northampton County Executive Head: The county executive is the chief executive officer of the county. They are responsible for the total operation of all departments in the county.

Steve Lynch (Republican)

Lamont McClure (Democrat)

Northampton County Council: The county legislature or executive board is the governing body of the county. The board is charged with implementing policy and overseeing the county budget process and allocation.

Patti Bruno (Democrat)

John Goffredo (Republican)

Ronald Heckman (Democrat)

Lori Heffner (Democrat)

William McGee (Democrat)

Annamarie Robertone (Republican)

Nicole Romanishan (Republican)

Kristin Soldrige (Republican)

Tara Zrinski (Democrat)

John Brown (Republican)

Magisterial offices

District Judges Magisterial District Judge 03-2-01

Roy A. Manwaring II

Magisterial District Judge 03-2-03

Sandra L. McClure (Democrat)

Andrew Tupone (Republican)

Magisterial District Judge 03-2-09

Susan Hutnik (Democrat)

Marc Crisafulli (Republican)

Magisterial District Judge 03-2-10

Jordan Knisley

Magisterial District Judge 03-3-01

Melissa Gogel (Democrat)

Robert A. Hawke (Republican)

City of Bethlehem offices

Bethlehem City Mayor: The mayor is the chief executive officer of the municipality. They preside over council meetings and have the ability to hire and fire heads of municipal departments.

John Kachmar (Republican)

J. William Reynolds (Democrat)

Bethlehem City Council: The city legislature is the municipality’s governing body, responsible for voting on ordinances and policies.

Grace Crampsie Smith (Democrat)

Hilary Kwiatek (Democrat)

Rachel Leon (Democrat)

Kiera Wilhem (Democrat)

Bethlehem City Controller