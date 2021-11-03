*All percentages are based on polling results as of midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

An initial counting of Northampton Municipal Election mail-in ballots after polls closed at 8 p.m. revealed heavy favoritism toward Democratic candidates.

As in-person ballots were added to the mix, the numbers began to balance out.

Democrat Lamont McClure will unofficially be re-elected as Northampton’s County Executive, with more than a 10 percent lead over his Republican rival, Steve Lynch, as of midnight on Wednesday. McClure will be responsible for the operation of all departments in the county.

Northampton County Council Democratic candidate Tara Zrinski remains in the lead for one of five spots at 10.4 percent of the votes, but current polling indicates an unpredictable and diverse County Council makeup.

All three Democratic or Democratic/Republican candidates for the Bethlehem Area School Board are currently polling at or over 27 percent while Republican Manuel Pangaio is at 18.7 percent.

The position for Bethlehem Township Commissioner Ward 2 is between Democrat Jan Beatty and Republican rival Steven Greco, who Beatty currently leads by over 10 percent of the vote.

Bethlehem City Council, Bethlehem City Controller, Bethlehem Area School Board Region 1 and Bethlehem Township Commissioner Ward 4 positions have already been decided as candidates ran unopposed.

At the state level, the GOP appears to be leading with about 90 percent of precincts reporting.

The Supreme Court Justice candidates are neck to neck as Republican Kevin Brobson leads Democrat Maria McLaughlin by about five percent of the votes.

Republican Megan Sullivan is leading Democrat Timika Lane for the office of Superior Court Judge by over 10 percent. Associated Press and The New York Times both called the election for Sullivan late Tuesday evening.

Though the two Republican candidates running for Commonwealth Court Judge spots are ahead, all four candidates remain within the 20 percent range.