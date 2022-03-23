The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update March 14 – March 20

Sydney Staples runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.

Baseball won all six of their games over spring break.

Freshman Justin Butler was awarded National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper for his six-game effort.

He had four home runs over the past week, two against St. Peter’s and two against St. Bonaventure. He now leads the Patriot League with seven total on the season.

Wrestling finished in a tie for 25th place with 17.5 points at the NCAA Championships.

Senior heavyweight Jordan Wood finished third. He went 27-3 in his senior season and is one of 17 Lehigh wrestlers with 100 career wins. He finished his career as a three-time All-American, and as the first ever five-time EIWA champion.

Men’s and women’s tennis both won and lost their matches, while softball went 4-2 in Florida.Men’s lacrosse won their matchup, but women’s lacrosse lost theirs. Women’s rowing and men’s and women’s track and field had strong season openers.

For The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update, I’m Sydney Staples.