The Brown and White Weekly: 04/08/22

Deputy news editor Sam Barney Gibbs runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Sam Barney-Gibbs.

After two years, Dancefest made its way back to Zoellner with help from the Offices of Student Engagement and Multicultural Affairs.

Before each performance, the audience viewed introduction videos created by each dance group. This marked the 11th year of the annual dance showcase event.

Keri Lasky was hired last month as the new university dietician. The position involves guiding students through nutrition counseling and providing advice about food allergies, intolerances, weight management, or eating habits.

Lehigh After Dark hosted its first-ever Prom After Dark, taking into consideration the substantial portion of students who weren’t able to experience a high school prom due to the pandemic.

For only $5, students could replicate the classic prom experience with food, drinks, photos, and of course, dancing.

Lehigh’s Cultural Greek Council will be joining other Greek houses on the hill next academic year, taking over what is now House 85. This historic move means all Greek organizations on campus will be housed on the hill for the first time.

This will allow the Cultural Greek Council to establish an official meeting space that they are excited to call their new home.

Take a listen to Lehigh Insider on Spotify … where Bonor Ayambem sat down with a Lehigh student well-known as “Pink Girl.”

And for everything new in sports, watch the latest Weekly Sports Update with Sydney Staples.

For The Brown and White, I’m Sam Barney-Gibbs.