Lehigh will now be offering access to My Student Support Program (My SSP), a student mental health support service, for undergraduate and graduate students, Vice President of Student Affairs Ric Hall announced in an email to the campus community on April 13.

My SSP provides students with 24/7 remote mental health and well-being support through text chat support, one-on-one counseling with licensed clinical professionals and self-directed digital content, the email said.

This service is accessible worldwide, confidential and free to Lehigh students.

The program is intended to complement Lehigh’s existing counseling services, Hall said in the email.

To access support, students can download the free My SSP app through the Apple App Store or Google Play. The email said the app allows students to call a student support counselor in real-time 24/7 or schedule an appointment for a phone call or video session. Support sessions are also available in multiple languages.

Students can also access virtual fitness sessions, articles, videos and podcasts.

In addition to the mobile app offerings, students can also call (844) 886-8536 to access support.

Hall said students can still access counseling services through Lehigh’s University Counseling and Psychological Services. He said efforts are in progress to increase the number of staff at Lehigh’s University Counseling and Psychological Services.

“Universitywide, we are committed to supporting your well-being and helping you navigate your Lehigh experience successfully,” Hall said. “We hope you will benefit from and take advantage of the resources offered through this new program.”