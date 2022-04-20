The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update: April 11 – April 17

Sydney Staples runs through sports in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly Sports Update. Watch the video or follow along below.

Madison Pineda tied for third-place in the women’s golf Patriot League Championship over the holiday weekend. She earned first team All-Patriot League honors with her finish and was voted as the league’s Rookie of the Year. She averaged 76.64 strokes over the season’s 22 rounds and now holds the second lowest scoring average for a single season in program history.

Kyle Burke broke two school records after finishing fourth in the 1500m and second overall in the 800m at the Bison Outdoor Classic. On top of his record breaking performances, members of both men’s and women’s track and field finished strong at their respective meets.

Men’s golf finished 11th in their tournament. Men’s lacrosse lost their game, while women’s lacrosse won theirs. Baseball and softball both won and lost their games. Men’s tennis won their matches, while women’s tennis lost theirs. Men’s and women’s rowing were successful in their races.

