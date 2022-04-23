The Brown and White Weekly: 04/22/22

Lifestyle reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

My Student Support Program, a student mental health support app, is now available to all Lehigh students.

The service features text chat support, one-on-one counseling with licensed clinical professionals and self-directed digital content.

President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that the pause on federal student loan repayments will extend to Aug. 31, 2022. This comes after over two years of loan suspension meant to alleviate the hardships of the pandemic.

Last week, the Pride Center partnered with the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project to hang the transgender flag on campus and decorate the Grind cafe with stories of transgender people in a project called the Trans Story Project.

Scott Burden, director of Lehigh’s Pride Center, hopes it inspires empathy across the Lehigh community as we appreciate Trans visibility.

