The Brown and White Weekly 4/30/22

Lifestyle reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo.

Lehigh University has announced that renovation of the Clayton University Center will begin this summer. All departments located in the University Center have temporarily been relocated to Christmas Saucon.

The Lehigh Student Senate hosted their annual Dinner En Blanc on Wednesday, April 27. Located at the Bethlehem Steel Stacks, this event included food, dancing, and socialization: commemorating the end of the academic year.

The Lehigh University Police Department is investigating two separate alleged hazing incidents. One concerning the fraternity Alpha Tau Omega where police entered the chapter house to find Icy Hot on folding chairs as well as dirt and shovels in the backyard. A second incident involved a new member of Phi Sigma Kappa, who attempted to steal a street sign which police believe was part of a scavenger hunt.

Both investigations are ongoing, however, more information can be found on Lehigh’s Student Organization Conduct Records.

For The Brown and White, I’m Isabella Insingo.

Edited by: Jingwen Wei

Script by: Theo Chacharone