The Lehigh University Police Department’s Annual Security and Annual Fire Safety Report was released last month, providing information about crime and safety policies for the Lehigh community.

Lehigh Police Chief Jason Schiffer said this data is conducted and required under the federal legislation for the Clery Act, which mandates higher education institutions to annually report crime and safety statistics.

The report provides data on crime in three different categories: on-campus areas, non-campus areas and public property. Schiffer said non-campus data includes Lehigh-controlled properties in other states and abroad.

Data is gathered by a records management system in LUPD to report to the FBI Uniform Crime Report and Clery Act.

Certain categories such as murder, manslaughter, motor vehicle theft, robbery, weapons possessions and arson were not included in the attached graphics as there were no reported cases from 2019-2021.

These statistics are inclusive of medical amnesty circumstances since they must be reported as underage drinking crimes, although no student is charged.

Schiffer noted that due to the pandemic, the data for 2020 may be unconventional.

“2020 was completely off the charts as far as data,” Schiffer said. “It’s really hard to make any real predictions or assumptions from those numbers other than it was really an odd time for everyone.”

The figures used are the totals calculated from on-campus residential, on-campus total, non-campus and public property data.

Weapon possessions are not pictured, as none were recorded from 2019-2021.