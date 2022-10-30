The Brown and White Weekly: 10/30/22

Reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo.

Thankfully, you’ll no longer have to reach for your phone every time you need to use a Lehigh login.

On Tuesday, LTS adopted Duo’s Universal Prompt.

With this feature, the first time you attempt your Lehigh login, you’ll receive a “trust this device” notification.

Once complete, you will no longer have to complete the two-factor authorization.

The Mustard and Cheese Drama Society is beginning plans for their first student-led musical production since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“The Lightning Thief ” is the first installment of the Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan.

Despite financing issues, the production is set to take place in the Black Box Theater at Zoellner Arts Center in March 2023.

For The Brown and White, I’m Isabella Insingo.