The Brown and White Weekly: 12/05/22

Reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo.

There will be some new changes to the Title IX Office.

Last spring, an article released by The Brown and White focused on student concerns about the office.

President Helble addressed these concerns regarding the office by announcing that the university appointed an internal committee and hired an external consulting firm, which will monitor the office’s data, emails, and in particular, email response times.

More information about the changes made will be announced by the Provost prior to winter break.

Pennsylvania’s infrastructure received a cumulative grade of a C- this year by The American Society of Civil Engineers.

The grade evaluated aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water and energy.

Lehigh’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering collaborated with Lehigh Valley in the Fritz Engineering Laboratory to discuss the infrastructure report.

For The Brown and White, I’m Isabella Insingo signing off.