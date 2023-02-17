The Brown and White Weekly: 02/17/23

Reporter Cait Hall runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Cait Hall.

Lehigh’s Office of Admissions received more than 18,000 applications for the class of 2027, with a 21% increase compared to the previous year.

And for the first time, the office received more applications from women than men in addition to a more diverse application pool.

Bruce Bunnick, director of undergraduate admissions said the office is admitting 1,500 students for the class of 2027 and is not planning to grow that number.

Afiwa Afandalo, class of 2024, debuted her solo exhibition “Narratives of Love” on January 31st at the Lehigh University Art Galleries.

Afandalo said she first began working on the project as a way to process the passing of her grandmother with the main focus of the show being “The Trio,” a self-portrait bracketed on both sides by portraits of her grandmothers.

Born and raised in Togo, Afandalo is looking to explore her relationships and interactions with the Black women who have shaped her through her artwork.

Her exhibit which expresses themes of family, love and nostalgia, will run until May 26th and can be seen by appointment until August 10th.

For The Brown and White, I’m Cait Hall.