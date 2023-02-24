The Brown and White Weekly: 02/24/23

Reporter Amadea Lehoczky Escobar runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Amadea Lehoczky Escobar.

Lehigh’s Business Innovation Building is set to finish construction on March 3rd and will begin hosting classes after spring break.

The building was originally projected to be completed in November 2022 and open for classes in January 2023.

As a consequence of the delay, the College of Business is facing a shortage of classroom space, which limited the spots available in certain courses.

Georgette Phillips, dean of the College of Business, said the main cause of this delay was supply chain issues.

Lehigh University was denied a liquor license for a proposed on-campus pub and restaurant as part of the ongoing renovations at the University Center.

Council member Rachel Leon said she visited multiple bar and restaurant owners near the campus who expressed concern that an on-campus pub would have a negative impact on them. Other council members echoed Leon’s concerns.

For The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Amadea Lehoczky Escobar.