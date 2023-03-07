BREAKING: Update on missing student Daniel Lee

Ric Hall, vice president for Student Affairs, and Jason Schiffer, assistant vice president of Campus Safety and chief of Lehigh University police, sent an update about missing student Daniel Lee, ‘25, in a campus-wide Hawkwatch alert on March 7.

Lee, an engineering student, has been reported missing since Jan. 20. Schiffer sent a Hawkwatch alert on Jan. 21 reporting Lee was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-type pants and black sneakers. He encouraged community members to call campus safety at 610-758-4200 or report tips through Hawkwatch with information that may help locate Lee.

On Jan. 25, Hall sent an email about continuing the search for Lee. Other than the Jan. 25 message, no updated information was provided prior to March 7.

The Bethlehem Police Department and Lehigh University Police Department have been working with local law enforcement from Lee’s New Jersey hometown. LUPD have been in regular contact with Lee’s family.

According to the alert, Lee’s phone and credit cards have been inactive since he has been missing. Authorities do not suspect foul play in Lee’s disappearance and there is no known danger or threat to the community in relation to the incident.

However, the alert said there is concern about Lee’s mental well-being, specifically that self-harm may be involved.

Resources were provided for Lehigh community members who maybe seeking support, including University Counseling Services (610-758-3880), the university Care Team to report concerns, Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff, and the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (988) and chat-feature website.

“We know this is a difficult message to receive, and we continue to hope for Daniel’s safe return,” Hall and Schiffer wrote. “As police continue their search, please continue to keep Daniel and his family in your thoughts.”

Lehigh police are following state protocols regarding procedures for missing persons.