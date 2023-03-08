The Brown and White Weekly: 03/08/23

Reporter Maya Goodman runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Maya Goodman.

Lehigh men’s basketball team defeated Bucknell 78 to 62 on February 22nd.

Sitting in third place in the Patriot League, Lehigh traveled to Boston University on February 25th to close out the regular season.

Fiamma Italian Grill reopened roughly a year after closing due to a kitchen fire.

The restaurant is highly regarded in the community and is especially popular among Lehigh and Moravian University families.

After delayed construction, Ideal Food Basket, located at Broadway and Montclair Avenue in South Side Bethlehem, is expected to be finished in spring 2023.

An official opening announcement has yet to be announced.

For The Brown and White, I’m Maya Goodman.