The Brown and White Weekly: 03/17/23

Reporter Cait Hall runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Cait Hall.

An official proposal to change the curriculum within the College of Arts and Sciences is pending approval and is moving closer to being finalized.

If the proposal is approved, the changes will be effective in 2024 for the Class of 2028.

Co-Chair of the General Education Committee, Steve Peters, said there are a few changes to the curriculum, presenting an exciting opportunity for students.

Lower Saucon Township stopped paying Hellertown Public Library an annual fee of $90,000 to $100,000, per an agreement between the two organizations.

The library is struggling to keep the previous standard of their operations in place due to this change.

Vice President of the Board of Bethlehem Area Public Libraries, Joyce Hinnefeld, said libraries receive an inadequate amount of money from the state.

As a result, they have to rely on the local community’s willingness to fund them.

For The Brown and White, I’m Cait Hall.