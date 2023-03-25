The Brown and White Weekly: 03/24/23

Reporter Amadea Lehoczky Escobar runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below.

With The Brown and White Weekly, I’m Amadea Lehoczky Escobar.

On February 15th, Library and Technology Services launched the LTS CIRCLE — Community & Inclusion Resource Center: A Library for Everyone.

Located on the first floor of Fairchild Martindale Library, this anti-racism educational center was created to be multifunctional for both diversity, equity and inclusion-related events and everyday studying.

Following the death of George Floyd, and mass protests over police brutality in 2020, Lehigh University committed to being an actively antiracist institution.

Philip Hewitt, senior engineering librarian and collections strategist for LTS, submitted the proposal for the CIRCLE.

Hewitt said that he felt Lehigh lacked inclusive spaces and wanted to create one that allowed for more intersection with the community to break down the “invisible racist barriers between (Lehigh) and South Bethlehem.”

LTS is also looking for more feedback, which students can share via the QR codes posted around the CIRCLE.

For The Brown and White, I’m Amadea Lehoczky Escobar.